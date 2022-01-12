We were all a bit surprised to see Nvidia decide against updating its Shield TVs to Android 10, instead opting to leave the devices on Android 9 until a more comprehensive update arrived. Considering the lack of user-facing changing changes, this now appears to have been a shrewd move. The wait for a significant update is coming to an end, though. The company has been testing Android 11 as part of a closed beta program on Shield TVs since October 2021, and now it's ready to deliver the stable version to eager users.

The Shield Experience 9.0 rollout is underway for all Shield TVs. Remarkably, even the OG 2015 model is getting the Android 11 update, making it one of the best-supported Android devices of all time. The 2019 and 2017 models will also be getting the upgrade, naturally. Don't expect any sweeping visual changes, but there are some functional changes that will refine an already great product. The new OS features an improved Gboard app with Google Assitant voice search in every search box across the system and security options allowing you to grant one-time-only permissions. Support for aptX Bluetooth headsets is also on board.

New app functionality will enable enhanced content viewing experiences once you've upgraded, including Dolby Vision HDR in Google Play Movies & TV, support for streaming Amazon, Apple TV, and VUVU via Movies Anywhere, and 4K HDR in IMDb TV and Apple TV. US Shield owners are being offered six months of Peacock Premium for free to sweeten the deal further — to redeem this, check out the For You tab and find the Peacock Premium banner.

GeForce Now subscribers can also expect some new goodies, including simultaneous gaming and streaming in high quality via Twitch, as well as support for additional Bluetooth keyboards and mice.

Look out for a notification on your Shield TV with instructions on downloading and installing the update. While the rollout starts today, it may take some time to reach you, depending on your location.

