Nothing has been dribbling out details regarding its upcoming Nothing Phone (1) for ages. But as of today, the phone is officially official-er, with full specs and other details now available. Open sales for 8GB RAM versions of the phone start on July 21st in the UK, Europe, Japan, and India. Folks in London can grab it at a kiosk as early as the 16th, while those in the US, for once, get... Nothing.

Most of these details you should already be aware of if you've been following along with the company's marketing efforts in the build-up to today's event, but full specs are now available.

Chipset Snapdragon 778G+ Display 6.55" 120Hz OLED, Gorilla Glass 5 RAM 8-12GB Storage 128-256GB UFS 3.1 Battery 4500mAh, 33W USB PD 3.0 wired charging, 15W dual charging Qi wireless (w/ 5W reverse) Software Nothing OS (Android) Updates 3 years of OS, four years of security patches every two months IP rating IP 53 Rear cameras f/1.88 50MP IMX766 primary (OIS+EIS), f/2.2 50MP JN1 ultra-wide (114° FoV, 4cm Macro, EIS) Front camera f/2.45 16MP IMX471 Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, sub-6GHz 5G Misc in-display FP sensor, stereo speakers, dual-SIM, Glyph Interface rear LEDs Price 8GB+128GB: £399, 8GB+256GB: £449, 12GB+256GB: £499 (coming later)

The Nothing Phone (1) has a relatively large 6.55" 1080p 120Hz display, powered by a Snapdragon 788G+ and either 8 or 12GB of RAM — though the 12GB version won't be available until later this summer. Fast UFS 3.1 storage is available in 128 and 256GB flavors.

Perhaps the most eye-catching details are the markings on the back of the semi-transparent design. Nothing calls that the Glyph Interface, and it is basically just a set of notification LEDs for 2022 with additional customization options for specific "Glyph patterns." All the aluminum in the phone is reportedly recycled, and more than 50% of the plastic is either bio-based or recycled.

The primary camera sensor is the same as the OnePlus Nord 2 and 2T's — in fact, a lot of BBK-sub-brand phones from companies like Oppo, Realme, Vivo, etc., use it. That example might speak negatively (we did not like the Nord 2's camera in our review), but processing matters as much as hardware, and Nothing's will likely be different. As with so many of the more qualitative details of a new phone: Specs can't tell the whole story, and we'll have to see what reviews show. Supplementing that is a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide, the same used in the recent OnePlus 10 Pro.

3 Images

Close

Unlike Pei's prior company's Dash/Warp/SuperVOOC-charging, the Nothing Phone (1) uses bog-standard (and more widely compatible) USB PD at up to 33W. That means it should probably be able to fast charge with your laptop's charger. Nothing says it can hit 50% when fast charging inside half an hour. It still won't be as fast as some other solutions from companies like OnePlus at max speed, but that might not be much of an issue. USB PD charging is easier to find, since it isn't proprietary, so you'll probably have more opportunities to fast-charge available to you. Plus, that 4500mAh battery paired with these specs may equate to decent longevity on a charge, though you'll have to wait for our full review to know for sure.

Pei did technically give the Nothing Phone (1) an IP rating, but it's basically a useless one — IP 53 just means it's dust-resistant. There's no stated water resistance, which isn't what you would expect for a sub-flagship smartphone, and more in line with a mid-range model.

Running on all this hardware is "Nothing OS," the company's branded version of Android, which claims to offer a bloatware-free and smooth experience. With it, you'll even be able to use Quick Settings to control certain third-party products. Tesla owners will be pleased to hear they'll be able to unlock doors, turn on AC, and perform other actions right from their Nothing Phone (1)'s Quick Settings pane — though Tesla owners might have the cash to spend on a fancier phone with, say, water-resistance.

2 Images

Close

In a lot of ways, the Nothing Phone (1) feels like a spiritual sequel to the OnePlus Nord to me, and that makes sense. Pei's last big project before leaving OnePlus to start Nothing was probably the original Nord, if not one of its follow-up phones. It has a lot in common with that lineup, both in terms of features and market availability. That brings us to the last bummer.

This had already been confirmed, but the Nothing Phone (1) isn't coming to the US with this launch, though folks in the UK, Europe, Japan, and India will be able to enjoy it. Customers there can take advantage of open sales starting at 7 BST on July 21st at the nothing.tech storefront, as well as select carriers and retailers (to include Amazon in some markets and O2). If you're up for a trip to London, you'll be able to grab one from a kiosk in Seven Dials, Covent Garden from the 16th-20th of July, with limited quantities available.