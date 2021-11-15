There's still six weeks left in 2021, but we're already looking forward to all of the gadget goodies coming in the first half of next year. Without a T-series device to try out from OnePlus this fall, all eyes are on the company's plans for 2022. So far, it's looking like a radical redesign for its next phone — complete with a Samsung-esque camera bump.

Following up on our first glimpse at the OnePlus 10 Pro last week, Zouton and OnLeaks have returned with another batch of renders, this time showing off the device in even greater detail. Now shown in black and a metallic-looking forest green, it's keeps some of its personality from previous releases — the small hole-punch front-facing lens, the textured mute toggle — along with a completely new camera bump on the back.

Well, new for OnePlus anyway. These new angles show off the module a little better than last week's, and it sure does look inspired by Samsung's Galaxy S21 series. Although the bump doesn't extend all the way up to the top of the glass, it does bleed right into the metal rail running along the edges of the device, only interrupted by the mute switch. Regardless of where the inspiration came from, it's certainly a sharp-looking phone. As Samsung looks to already move away from the S21's camera bump for its upcoming S22 Ultra, it's nice to see another company continuing a look we really liked this past spring.

Alongside these renders, 91mobiles has some more information on its expected specs and release date. Unsurprisingly, Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 898 is powering the OnePlus 10 Pro, along with whatever improvements to performance it'll pack — and, with any luck, no throttling necessary. Powering its massive 6.7" 120Hz OLED display is a 5,000mAh battery, one that could support 125W charging — an absolutely insane rating, should the company manage to pull it off.

According to this report, the phone is already being tested in China and Europe, with a launch planned for sometime in January or February. Funny thing about those dates — they're much earlier than OnePlus usually strikes, landing right around the time we expect to see the Galaxy S22 burst onto the scene. What a strange coincidence, one that definitely isn't designed to pull the rug out from under a rival manufacturer.

With OnePlus 10 Pro leaks officially running rampant, expect to see plenty of new images as we move closer to its eventual launch next year.

