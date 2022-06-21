We've watched as Samsung quickly transformed its folding Galaxy Z-series from an "interesting concept for early adopters" to "commercial success" in just three generations. But as the company prepares to launch another set of foldables, all eyes are on Motorola's upcoming — and as of yet, unannounced — 3rd-gen Razr. While we've hoped the company will learn from its past mistakes in developing a true competitor to this year's planned Galaxy Z Flip4, a new spec leak proves not everything is getting improved.

In 2020, Motorola launched its first folding Razr smartphone with a 2,510mAh battery which, by all accounts, just wasn't enough to get the device through a day. Its successor — the iterative Moto Razr 5G — boosted that capacity to 2,800mAh. That's an improvement, certainly, though it's a far cry from the giant cells you'll find non-folding phones these days.

Of course, Moto's rumored 3rd-gen Razr sounds like a substantive upgrade over that mid-cycle release, with a flagship processor and other specs you'd expect from a smartphone expected to cost well over a grand at launch. Unfortunately, that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 might be paired with an identical 2,800mAh battery, suggesting similar unremarkable battery life — if not worse. According to leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via XDA Developers), that's exactly what we're looking at.

Although Qualcomm has touted its mid-generation processor as a major improvement to battery consumption, it's still a powerful flagship chipset. It's possible Moto's foldable might manage to get through a day of use, but combined with that processor and a 120Hz display, we wouldn't hold our breath. Clamshell folding phones are usually restricted to smaller battery capacities thanks to their pocketable design, though Samsung has managed to go above and beyond with its most recent Z-series entries. The Z Flip3 sports a 3,300mAh battery, something the Z Flip4 is rumored to either match or beat when it arrives later this summer.

Either way, it's a major strike against Motorola, a company that hasn't released a new foldable since 2020 and is facing stronger competition than ever. While we wait for an official announcement, anyone interested in Moto's 3rd-gen clamshell might want to start shopping for portable battery banks — you'll need it.