Summary The NFC Forum's "Multi-Purpose Tap" aims to simplify contactless transactions by allowing multiple actions with one tap.

This concept promises to transform user experiences by combining payment, loyalty point collection, and digital receipts into one hassle-free tap.

The technology can also verify age, calculate fares, and access product information, expanding its applications beyond retail.

As more people want contactless transactions to avoid physical interaction and make daily tasks easier, NFC payment solutions have stepped up. The NFC Forum, a group of industry leaders, is taking it even further with its new tap-to-pay concept. The idea is to let you do multiple things with just one tap. Imagine buying beer and proving you're old enough with just one tap. This groundbreaking technology aims to do just that and a lot more.

In a recent release, the NFC Forum introduced the "Multi-Purpose Tap" concept, which promises to transform contactless transactions (via The Verge). The idea is to simplify the user experience by combining multiple actions into one tap. Picture a hassle-free process where a single tap handles your payment, collects loyalty points, and sends a digital receipt to your phone.

NFC already makes tap-and-go payments possible for billions of smartphone users across the world. The NFC Forum's new concept uses NFC's ability to both read and write data, letting users do multiple things with just one tap. Imagine buying age-restricted items—one tap verifies your age, completes the payment, and skips extra verification steps. Moreover, with just one tap for a contactless payment at a store, you could instantly earn loyalty points and receive an electronic receipt straight to your email.

NFC wants to make everything a one-tap transaction

Multi-Purpose Tap goes beyond just retail. When using public transit, this technology guarantees you're always charged the right fare, including taxes and discounts. For trips needing a ticket, the system could instantly generate an e-ticket upon payment, removing the hassle of separate transactions or physical tickets.

Beyond those applications, a recent NFC Forum document suggests its potential to drive initiatives like Digital Product Passports. Imagine tapping your device to instantly access detailed information about a product's ingredients and sustainability, helping you make informed choices.

However, The Verge raises valid privacy concerns about automated features like identity verification. But the capability to streamline transactions and access product details with a single tap is impressive. However, this emerging technology does come with its challenges. The NFC Forum recognizes these issues and is actively seeking industry input to create a strong framework that protects user privacy while taking advantage of this concept's potential.