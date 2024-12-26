Summary The Galaxy Ring 2 could make a surprise appearance at Samsung’s January Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy S25 series and possibly new AR glasses.

Expected upgrades for the Galaxy Ring 2 include more size options, better sensors, smarter AI, and longer battery life.

Following Samsung's usual pattern, the Galaxy Ring 2 might only be teased in January but won’t hit stores until later, similar to the original Galaxy Ring's timeline.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has shaken up the wearables market, putting smart rings in the spotlight and heating up the competition. Big names like Oura and RingConn have seen a boost in attention, all thanks to Samsung shaking things up. Now, it looks like Samsung is ready to unveil the next Galaxy Ring, and we could be getting a sneak peek real soon.

As per a report from DigiTimes, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in January could be packed with surprises, including a preview of the Galaxy Ring 2. Sure, the Galaxy S25 series will likely steal the show, but Samsung might also use the event to show off the next-gen Galaxy Ring. Furthermore, there’s talk of AR glasses making their debut too, which lines up with earlier rumors, making this Unpacked a major moment for Samsung’s tech lineup.

The report doesn’t break much new ground but hints at some expected upgrades for the Galaxy Ring 2—more size options, better sensor accuracy, smarter AI, and longer battery life. While there's nothing surprising, these changes are definitely worth getting excited about.

The new Galaxy Ring will supposedly stick with the nine sizes from the original but throw in two extra to go head-to-head with the leading smart rings from manufacturers like Oura. Recently, leaker Max Jambor mentioned that Samsung is unveiling sizes 14 and 15 for the Galaxy Ring in January.

Don't expect the new Galaxy Ring until late 2025

The Galaxy Ring 2 potentially making its debut at the Galaxy S25 launch event follows Samsung’s usual playbook. The first Galaxy Ring was also teased at a January Unpacked event earlier this year, with a market release in July. A rumor in November hinted at a quicker reveal for the Galaxy Ring 2, but the exact timing was still a mystery at that time.

While we might get a sneak peek at the next Galaxy Ring at the upcoming Unpacked event, don’t expect them to hit store shelves right away. As mentioned, the original Galaxy Ring was revealed in January 2024 but didn’t launch until July. So, it’s likely we’ll see a similar timeline for the Galaxy Ring 2.