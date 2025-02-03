Ring Battery Doorbell $60 $100 Save $40 The 2024 model of the Ring Battery Doorbell offers an easy, wireless setup, and it's a tough value to beat while it's at its lowest price ever. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

A great addition to your smart home setup is a video doorbell, and you can save big on one of Ring's more recently updated models. The Ring Battery Doorbell is discounted to $60 at both Amazon and Best Buy right now, which matches its best price ever. It also makes for $40 in savings, as the Ring Battery Doorbell is regularly priced at $100. If you decide to make your purchase at Amazon, you can save an additional 20% with the trade-in of a similar device.

Why you should buy the Ring Battery Doorbell

Ring has been one of the most popular makers of smart doorbell cameras for quite some time, offering several models to choose from based on your smart home's needs. The Ring Battery Doorbell is the one to go for if you're looking for a wire-free video doorbell. This design allows for an easy setup, and when it's time to charge the Ring Battery Doorbell up, all you have to do is detach it from the wall and connect it to the included USB-C charging cable.

The Ring Battery Doorbell's field of view may be its biggest draw, however, as it lets you see people from head to toe. This perspective also lets you see packages on the ground so you can be sure they're been safely delivered to your front porch while you're away. With a Ring Home subscription you can even set the Ring Battery Doorbell up to provide you with alerts when packages are delivered.

Live View and Two-Way Talk are also a part of the package. These allow you to view who's at your door from your smartphone or other connected device, as well as talk to them even if you aren't home. Voice controls are available by connecting the Battery Doorbell to an Alexa-enabled device. You can also set this up to provide custom voice notifications about activity.

We find the Ring Battery Doorbell offers terrific value, particularly while it's at its lowest price ever. The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is out there if you're interested in more features, but if you'd like to grab a capable smart doorbell camera on the cheap, the Ring Battery Doorbell is just $60 right now. This is a $40 savings from its regular $100 price, and it's a limited time deal, so act quickly.