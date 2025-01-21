Roku Ultra (2024) $79 $100 Save $21 Faster than ever with its 2024 update, the Roku Ultra is one of our favorite streaming devices and right now you can grab for an all-time low price of $79. $79 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $80 at Roku

With all of the sports seasons that culminate in the first few months of the year, and with all of the great new content added to streaming services each month, now is a great time to consider a new streaming device. One of our favorites is the new Roku Ultra, and though it’s spent a little time away from the sales rack, it’s now back down to its lowest price ever. You can grab the Roku Ultra 2024 for $79, which is a savings of $21 from its regular price of $100.

Why you should buy the Roku Ultra 2024

There are a lot of streaming devices out there to choose from, each of which offers easy access to your favorite content platforms. Roku’s lineup of streaming devices is one of the most popular, with the Roku Ultra sitting at the top of its small device roster. In our Roku Ultra 2024 review we call it the best jack-of-all-trades streaming device, and we consider it to be among the best streaming devices currently on the market, naming it the best for Roku fans.

The Roku Ultra is packed with impressive features. When it comes to your viewing experience they include 4K resolution streaming, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, and when it comes to interacting with the device they include a lightning-fast interface and apps that launch in a snap. The Roku Ultra 2024 is 30% faster than its predecessor, in fact, and it’s Roku’s fastest streaming player ever.

A Roku Voice Remote Pro is included with the Roku Ultra 2024, and with this you can utilize hands-free voice controls and easily navigate all of the content the Roku Ultra puts in front of you. Also in the box is everything you need to get powered and connected, including a premium HDMI cable and a USB-C charging cable for the remote.

There are cheaper Roku devices in the lineup to be sure, but if you’d like to land some of the best hardware Roku has to offer, this deal on the Roku Ultra 2024 makes it more affordable. You can grab the new Roku Ultra for $79, down from its regular price of $100.