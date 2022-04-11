Android Auto is a lifesaver for anyone who relies on their smartphone for directions and navigation. It also makes meeting your infotainment needs simple and you can use it in a variety of vehicles. It's a generally decent experience that will hopefully continue to improve, as just a few weeks after Android Auto 7.5 made its way into beta testing, according to Auto Evolution, it's now available from the Google Play Store.

Even if Android Auto 7.5 seems like a solid update, it could always cause issues for users satisfied with the 7.4 experience. That it's out suggests beta-testing went well, so ideally, there shouldn't be any major problems. That's not always how things turn out, of course — even if Android Auto 7.5 works like a charm at first, there's always a chance it will introduce new bugs for users who were more or less satisfied with their Android Auto experience.

As Auto Evolution notes, this update is not an expected total revamp of the app code-named Coolwalk, which will provide a reconfigured user interface allowing advancements like limited multitasking. Google is still keeping a lid on that update. Android Auto 7.5 is slowly rolling out via the Google Play Store. If you can't access it, stay patient or consider a manual update with this APK installer.

