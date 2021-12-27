It's been a long time since I was a part of the custom ROM scene, but it's great to see some of the same software I used nearly a decade ago still in active development. Paranoid Android took many by surprise when it returned last month with a new Android 12-based build ready to go, coming to the OnePlus 8 Pro before hitting additional devices a couple of weeks later. Now, as we prepare to head into the new year, a handful of phones are joining the Paranoid party.

As spotted by XDA Developers, the Android 12-based Sapphire build is now available for the OnePlus 7T, 7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10T, and 10T Pro. While the latter two devices were released last fall, both OnePlus phones are headed into their third year of life. The company has kept them updated — even pushing out a fix late last week — though if and when OxygenOS 12 will hit either model remains to be seen. That makes Paranoid Android all the more essential, especially if you're trying to hold onto an older phone for a little while longer.

Of course, it's important to keep in mind that these are Alpha builds, which may be too buggy for your daily driver. If you're willing to put up with the occasional hiccup — and let's be honest, most ROM users are — you might have a post-holidays project ahead of you. Paranoid Android is quickly spreading to more phones, so keep your eyes peeled for more support coming in the future.

