Samsung charges a pretty penny for its flagship devices at launch, but with enough time and patience, it’s easy to get the gadget you want for a much lower price. The Galaxy Watch4 is the only Wear OS 3 wearable you can buy right now — and likely will be for the foreseeable future — and with today’s sale at Woot, it’s cheaper than ever before.

While we have seen some deals on Galaxy Watch bundles, this is the first time the smartwatch has been on sale by itself. It’s available in black, silver, and pink, with both 40mm and 44mm configurations up for grabs. The smaller watch is just $215 — a steal, considering it usually sells for $250. You’ll have to spend a little more cash for the extra screen real estate provided by the 44mm model, but at just $240, it’s hard to argue.

deals-galaxywatch4

No matter which model you pick, you’ll get an excellent 60Hz OLED display capable of staying visible outdoors, along with an Exynos W920 CPU and the standard set of health and fitness sensors. Basically, everything you’d want in a watch — just for less.

As one of Woot’s daily deals, you won’t want to wait on this. Not only does this sale ends in less than eight hours, but these configurations are selling quickly. Hit the link below to grab yours before time runs out.

Buy: Woot

