Welcome to this year-end cope session of an Android Police podcast. So, what did we deal with in 2024? A year of manufacturer mediocrity for the sake of revenue-treading agentic AI, that's what. Amid the storylines of fiery crash-and-burns on the hardware side and the lack of a money tree on the software side, there was little of substance to adore when it came to the average commodity smartphone. But we'll share some thoughts (and a whole lot of feelings) on the big stories in our field and the biggest products of our day on this very episode.
0:49 | In Our World
- exposing the hawk tuah scam | Coffeezilla (YouTube)
- Haliey Welch on X: "I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community [...]"
- I'm convinced AI won't be replacing our smartphones anytime soon
- Gemini 2.0: Five major changes you need to know
- Google proposes multiple changes to its strategy following antitrust ruling
- Does AR or VR interest you at all?
- Google's market share stays surprisingly high after hot Pixel 9 sales start
- Arm's licensing battle with Qualcomm just got a lot more serious
40:08 | No spoilers, but check out our Android Police Awards for 2024 for a holistic take from the entire AP team!
Other media excerpts from Google, Headgum, WBZ-TV (CBS News Boston), and KXTV (ABC10).
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com