It's not the flashiest foldable on the market, but the Moto Razr 5G does have a certain charm to it. Styled after Motorola's iconic flip phones of yesteryear, the newest Razr features a folding inner screen with a hinge design that lets it fold completely shut — unlike Samsung's foldables, which still have a visible gap when closed. The phone typically costs about $1,000, but you can get it for $800 today — that's $200 off.

It's best to think of the Razr 5G as a mid-range phone that happens to fold; with a Snapdragon 765G and eight gigs of RAM, it's not exactly a powerhouse. Its folding screen isn't as high quality as Samsung's are, either — though its clever hinge design does mean it sits flatter both open and closed than Samsung's folding phones do.

The Razr 5G launched at a positively ludicrous MSRP of $1,400, which technically makes today's price a $600 discount. The phone's been available for $1,000 more often than not lately, but even so, $200 off's nothing to sneeze at. If you've been eager to get your mitts on a folding device but you absolutely don't want it to be made by Samsung, now's a great time.

For more great deals, check out our ongoing coverage of Prime Day 2022. The multi-day event hasn't officially started yet, but Amazon is already offering great discounts on some of the best Android phones available.

Shop Moto Razr 5G:

AmazonMotorola