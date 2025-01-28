Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) $250 $400 Save $150 The hardware Motorola manages to pack into the Moto G Stylus 5G is one of its biggest draws, as is its affordability with this $150 in savings. $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

There are several Motorola phones among the best budget Android phones, but we’d like to point you toward the Moto G Stylus, as it’s currently marked down to one of its lowest prices ever. The 256GB model is going for $250 with this deal at Amazon and Best Buy, which is good for nearly 40% off and a total savings of $150. You can save even more if you decide to make a purchase at Best Buy and have an eligible device to trade-in.

Why you should buy the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Source: Motorola

Even though it’s more of a budget-friendly option, the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G has just about everything most people will want in a phone. It isn’t made to compete with more expensive flagship models, and that’s a win if you don’t want to shell out too much for a new phone.

In our review of the Moto G Stylus 5G we note how much we love the phone’s hardware, which is headlined by a 6.7-inch OLED display. This display blasts over a billion different colors, and has a 16:9 aspect ratio that makes using the phone a more cinema-like experience.

One of the more unique features of the Moto G Stylus 5G is its built-in stylus. It’s good for jotting notes, editing photos, sketching, and for simply making your way around the phone. Complementing the Moto G Stylus 5G’s sleek design is a slot for storing the stylus when it’s not in use.

Motorola also put a 50MP camera onboard the Moto G Stylus 5G. It allows you to capture low-light photos and smoother videos with optical image stabilization on the rear-facing camera. The front-facing camera comes in at 32MP, and it’s great for video calls.

Rounding out the top features of the Moto G Stylus 5G is exceptional battery life, with fast-charging technology included. You can currently grab the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G for $250, which is one of its best prices ever and good for $150 in savings from its regular price of $400.