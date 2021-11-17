Forget about the holiday season — Motorola is jumping straight through to 2022 by announcing the newest edition in its Moto G Power series.

Display 6.5" 1600 x 720 IPS @ 90Hz SoC MediaTek Helio G37 RAM 4GB Storage 64 or 128GB + microSD up to 512GB Rear Cameras 50MP f/1.8 main, 2MP f/2.4 macro, 2MP f/2.4 depth Front Camera 8MP f/2 Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, No NFC Peripherals USB 2.0 (Type-C), 3.5mm audio, fingerprint Power 5,000mAh battery w/ 10W charging OS Android 11 Size 167 x 76.5 x 9.36mm / 203g

North America is usually the last region in the world to get razor-sharp improvements in the budget department, but at least with the Moto G Power, they're coming.

The 720p LCD, for example, may be a given on a $200 Motorola phone. But it's one of the few at this price level to feature a 90Hz refresh rate — hopefully, the MediaTek chipset will be hefty enough to showcase every bit of 90Hz content unlike the cheaper OnePlus Nord N100. Notably, Motorola gave Europe some sub-€250 phones with 90Hz displays earlier this year, so the Moto G Power (2022) really nails home the feeling that the United States and Canada are the caboose on this particular train (which was called out last week).

Motorola's featherweight tier has also gotten its first super-resolution camera sensor with a 50MP unit though it gets shouldered with 2MP macro and depth sensors.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

The rest of it is pretty standard low-price Moto G stuff: a 5,000mAh battery (advertised to last 3 days), a headphone jack, an IP52 rating, the absence of NFC, and some unfashionable OS lag with the inclusion of Android 11.

Republic Wireless and Metro by T-Mobile will get the phone first "in the coming months." Further availability will then open up at AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Google Fi, UScellular, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile. In the unlocked market, Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola will start sales in early 2022. You can sign up for a reminder to buy one here.

Gmail's widget is looking good and doing even more with a full Material You refresh (APK Download) Mail is fully Material

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email