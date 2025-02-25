It’s gotten to the point where I ignore Motorola’s MSRP when new phones are released because I know the company will offer some fantastic deals throughout the year. When I initially reviewed the Motorola Edge (2024), my only issue with the phone was the price. For $550, there were significantly more powerful midrange phone options, and the Motorola Edge didn’t stack up favorably for such a heavy hit to your wallet.

However, Motorola continued the trend, offering deep discounts on the Moto Edge. The phone fell to $350, but the company has cut prices again, bringing it down to $300. Its new price makes the Moto Edge an ideal midrange choice for buyers looking to save money.

Why you should buy a Motorola Edge (2024)

Although I didn’t think the Moto Edge offered enough at $550 to justify a purchase, its spec sheet puts it at the forefront of budget competition. Its 6.6-inch pOLED display is gorgeous, with fantastic saturation. Motorola has done an excellent job putting high-quality panels on midrange and budget devices, and the Edge is no exception. I also appreciate the Edge’s performance, powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. It is a chipset that I wouldn’t recommend for $550, but one that is plenty powerful on a sub-$300 device.

Motorola also fits the Edge with 8GB of RAM, enough to keep things running smoothly. The Edge features a 5,000mAh battery that gets through my entire day, but the star of the show is its 68W wired recharging speeds, meaning you don’t have to panic if you forget to plug in your phone overnight. Those charging speeds beat most flagship phones you can get in the US, so I love getting features like that on less expensive phones.

The Edge’s camera system pleasantly surprised me. Photos from the phone’s 50MP primary sensor look amazing in good lighting, with deep colors and contrast. I’m glad Motorola did away with the 2MP macro lens it was putting on budget phones in favor of a 13MP ultrawide on the Edge. It doesn’t provide the same detail as the primary lens, but it does the job when you want more of the picture in the frame. All told, the Motorola Edge was always excellent hardware; it just needed a lower price. For $300, it’s worth a purchase.