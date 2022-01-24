Get two for less, save more with four

Looking for a jump start to automating your lights around the house? You can get a Philips Hue Bridge with up to four white smart bulbs at great discount for a limited time.

These 10W bulbs have an E26 fitting and an A19 shape. They can be set to any one of 50,000 shades of white from 2200K to 6500K. You'll control them wirelessly through the Hue Bridge and the Hue app which allows for programmed schedules as well as changes on command through Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit/Siri.

Retailing for $120 at hardware stores and not available on Amazon, Philips is selling the kit for $60 with free shipping. Best Buy also has a two-bulb kit with the Bridge for $45 ($15 off).

