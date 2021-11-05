Three years after announcing the Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom, DJI has unveiled its new flagship camera drone: the Mavic 3. The company's latest model is a massive step up in every aspect, including upgraded cameras, improved video recording capabilities, longer flight time, and an expanded transmission range.

The Mavic 3 features a primary 4/3" 20MP Hasselblad camera with a variable f/2.8-f/11 aperture and an 84° FoV. It can record videos in up to 5.1K resolution at 50fps and in DCI 4K at 120fps with a max bitrate of 200Mbps. At Full HD resolution, the drone can record slow-motion videos at 200fps. The primary camera is paired with a 1/2" 12MP 162mm telephoto lens with f/4.4 aperture that offers 28x hybrid zoom and can record 4K videos at 30fps. This camera is only active in Explore mode and when the zoom level exceeds 7x.

There's a 'Cine' version of the Mavic 3 that can record videos in ProRes 422HQ for greater flexibility while editing and comes with 1TB of built-in SSD storage, while the regular version packs 8GB of onboard storage. Unlike the Mavic 2, there's no other difference between the regular and Cine models.

Thanks to six fish-eye and two wide-angle sensors, the omnidirectional obstacle sensing on the Mavic 3 has a 200m range — up from 20m on the Mavic 2 — that can even work in complicated environments. ActiveTrack has been improved, and in its fifth iteration, it uses multiple vision sensors to lock on the subject and keep it in the frame while differentiating it from other objects. The Mavic 3 can also follow a subject in all directions and adjust tracking angles more naturally. ActiveTrack 5.0 won't be available at launch but will be added later via a firmware update.

Another important feature, AirSense, helps warn the drone pilot of any nearby planes and helicopters. With Advanced RTH (Return to Home), the Mavic 3 can chart a smarter route back to its launch position. The transmission range has improved to 15KM when using the RC Pro or RC-N1 remote controller. DJI claims the redesigned batteries of the Mavic 3, along with more efficient motors and propellers, allow it to offer up to 46 minutes of flight time.

DJI is also launching several new accessories to go along with the new drone, including a 65W portable fast charger, a 108° FoV wide-angle lens, the Convertible Carrying Bag, and a smart controller with an extended transmission range.

The Mavic 3 retails for $2,199 in the US, with the Fly More Combo consisting of three batteries, a charging hub, and a few other accessories for $2,999. The DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo is priced at a whopping $4,999.

