T-Mobile's 5G technology might be pretty good, but the carrier's approach to marketing it has been odd thus far. It recently teamed with Reese's to offer "Apartment 5G" trick-or-treating spots for Halloween. This new collaboration brings 5G to... toys? T-Mobile has announced a partnership with Hasbro to create the Lite‑Brite T‑Mobile Edition, a toy for the most ardent 5G fanatics out there.

This is, essentially, just your average Lite-Brite, the same one that has kept children entertained for over 50 years. But, it's a T-Mobile edition, which means magenta and obnoxious branding. A lot of it. It comes with 184 pink pegs, and it also has four carrier inspired templates, including a T-Mobile logo, a cell tower, and a map of the continental United States with a huge 5G in the middle. It's also got all the usual multi-colored pegs that normally come with your typical Lite-Brite.

The T-Mobile site for its new toy makes sure to mention that the toy has no actual connection to its 5G network, in case someone got confused about that. And as for why this even exists, all the site has to say regarding that is "why not." We can't imagine most children liking T-Mobile's 5G network enough to ask Santa Claus for this, and definitely not when one of the templates is a cell tower. So let's treat it like what it is: a marketing stunt.

There is an incentive for getting one, though. Customers who find one of four "magenta tickets" with their Lite-Brite will earn a juicy prize from the carrier, including a fully paid trip for two to any event on a branded property like the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Additionally, they'll also get four 5G smartphones with a whole year of service, a year of 5G Home Internet, and a TV.

And it's only $20. So, go buy it, I guess? You'll have the chance to win a whole bunch of stuff or, worst case scenario, just a light-up toy you can write "5G" on.

