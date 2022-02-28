Despite Android tablets never really taking off, Lenovo regularly kept releasing them over the years and managed to carve out a niche for itself with its budget offerings. At MWC 2022, the company has announced the third generation of its popular Tab M10 Plus slate with some key improvements that deliver a better user experience.

With a narrow bezel design, the Lenovo M10 Plus features a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD panel capable of reaching brightness levels of 400 nits — a slight bump in size and resolution from the 10.3-inch FHD panel found on its predecessor. To complete the immersive content viewing experience, the tablet features Dolby Atmos-certified quad speakers.

The two-tone metal body and the large display might not show the budget nature of the device, but the internals certainly do. The M10 Plus features an octa-core MediaTek G80 chipset paired with 3/4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Lenovo will also sell an LTE variant of the device with a Snapdragon 680 chip in select markets.

Display 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD, up to 400 nits of brightness Chip MediaTek G80/Snapdragon 680 (LTE) RAM 3/4GB Storage 64/128GB, microSD card slot Battery 7,700mAh, 20W fast charge Speakers Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack Software Android 12, Three years of security patches Cameras 8MP rear, 8MP front

4 Images Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

There's no fingerprint sensor, but the tablet does have face unlock support. Other specs are nothing to write home about and include 8MP cameras on the front and rear, one microphone, USB Type-C, a dedicated microSD card slot, 3.5mm jack, and a 7700mAh battery with 20W fast charge support. The company, however, is only bundling a 10W adapter in the box. The Tab M10 Plus runs on Android 12 out of the box, with the Android 13 update "expected" to be ready by 2023 and Lenovo promising three years of security updates.

The 1.03lbs heavy tablet will be available in Storm Grey and Frost Blue colors. It will go on sale from June 2022, with prices starting at $190. It's optional pen is sold in most markets as an accessory.

Digital publishers are ready to say 'adiós' to AMP This AMP won't go to 11

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email