Despite efforts from Google, Samsung, and even Motorola, Android tablets never really managed to hit the mainstream — primarily due to a sub-par experience and the lack of tablet-optimized apps. The pandemic did act as a shot in the arm for slates, as demand increased while online classes and meetings became the norm. While we have seen the launch of several tablets aimed at productivity over the last few years, Lenovo is looking to target an entirely different niche of customers with its upcoming Legion Y700 tablet: gamers.

The company has launched a couple of gaming-focused smartphones under the Legion brand, but this will be its first gaming tablet. First teased on Chinese social media channels in December, a Lenovo executive has shared more details about its internals and features (via Liliputing). The Legion Y700 will sport an 8.8-inch LCD panel with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling. Despite being targeted at gamers, Lenovo's slate won't house the latest and greatest chip from Qualcomm. Instead, a Snapdragon 870 will be pulsing inside it, powering all of your experiences as you compete for global gaming domination. It will also feature Dolby Vision support and JBL-certified speakers with Dolby Audio.

Since most Android phones have taller aspect ratios, a Lenovo executive explained on Weibo that the tablet would support the ability to adjust the aspect ratio of games to ensure they run correctly. It's accomplished by adding black bars at the top and bottom of the window.

The Legion Y700 images shared on social media confirm the presence of a USB-C port, a single rear camera, and a brushed metal back panel. Other details like the amount of RAM, battery life, price, and its release date have not been revealed so far.

Apart from Legion Y700, Lenovo is also working on the Legion Y90 gaming phone (via @jayadityaproto), which will reportedly feature a 6.92-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, two USB-C ports, and an enhanced cooling system.

Lenovo is typically very selective in bringing its products to international markets. The Legion Y700 is unlikely to make its way outside of China, especially since Android tablets aren't exactly flying off the shelves. If you were dreaming of a replacement for Nvidia's Shield Tablet to arrive stateside, you'll need to keep waiting.

