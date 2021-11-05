T-Mobile has recently been all about offering its customers cool perks, either physical ones through T-Mobile Tuesdays or virtual perks like free Apple TV+ or Netflix. The company will even pay off your phone if you're on another carrier. This new perk, though, might be especially interesting if you like watching free movies and TV series, as T-Mobile has announced it will be offering a whole year of Paramount+.

Starting on November 9th, T-Mobile customers will be able to redeem a whole year of Paramount+. The offer pertains to postpaid customers on T-Mobile or Sprint subscribing to either phone or home internet service. It doesn't even matter if you're already a paying Paramount+ subscriber; you're still free to redeem and take advantage of this offer. After the free year ends, customers will begin paying the monthly $4.99 fee Paramount+ usually commands, or start paying it again if they were already customers when redeeming it.

As for what Paramount+ brings to the table, you might've heard of it as the platform where the recent iCarly reboot was launched, but it also gives you access to live sports and several other original shows like Star Trek: Prodigy and Evil, a handful of movies such as Infinite and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. There's also an immense catalog of older shows from the likes of CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon. With cool original content and a very respectable library of older shows and movies, there's a lot to like here given the $4.99 you'd be paying monthly — and even better if you're getting a full year for free.

From November 9th onwards, if you're a T-Mobile user on any consumer plan and you want to redeem this offer, let us know what you think.

YouTube seems dead-set on polluting your fullscreen viewing experience Now, you get to do it to yourself

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email