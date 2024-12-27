Summary Samsung is expected to roll out a fresh foldable lineup next year, possibly including more affordable options.

The alleged model numbers for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (SM-F751), Galaxy Z Fold 7 (SM-F966), and a new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition successor (SM-F968) in One UI 7 beta follow Samsung’s usual pattern of bumping model numbers by ten each year.

The leak confirms the upcoming models and teases a possible Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition 2.

Samsung has been a trailblazer in the growing foldable phone market, stepping up early to champion this form factor. While its first attempts sparked some doubt, the company has made impressive strides since then. As foldable phones continue to gain popularity, all eyes are on what Samsung will bring next. The company is reportedly gearing up to introduce a fresh foldable lineup next year, and it might even include some new, budget-friendly options.

The team at Android Authority has spotted the model numbers for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the second version of the One UI 7 beta. The model numbers SM-F751, SM-F966, and SM-F968 have been identified, likely representing the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, respectively. This follows Samsung's usual pattern of increasing model numbers by ten each year. Given that the previous models were SM-F741, SM-F956, and SM-F958, it’s clear which devices these new numbers correspond to.

This discovery not only confirms the upcoming models but also hints at the arrival of a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, possibly called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition 2. This leak reveals that Samsung is working on a follow-up (SM-F968) to the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (SM-F958). It’s worth noting that Samsung typically reveals its foldables later in the year, so we’ll have to hang tight a little longer for the full specs and launch information.

Oddly, there’s no mention of the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim or the Galaxy Z Flip FE

What’s curious, though, is the lack of any mention of the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim or the budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip FE, which has been getting a lot of buzz. That said, it doesn’t mean these devices are off the table—it’s just possible they weren’t included in this particular firmware update.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t include the retail names, so we can’t say for sure what the updated version will be called when it hits the market.