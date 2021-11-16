Water resistance and two weeks of battery life ... just none of your apps

Motorola has a good, yet slightly rocky history with smartwatches. The first Moto 360 was introduced in 2014, and while it hasn't exactly aged like fine wine, it did serve as inspiration for many future smartwatches. Even with its infamous flat tire bottom bezel, it helped popularize round displays over square ones. Motorola followed that up with a second-gen device in 2015 before licensing the Moto 360 brand to another eBuyNow for the 2019 edition. We've been expecting some new Moto-branded smartwatches from that company, and today the first makes its debut — the Moto Watch 100.

Earlier reports said that the Moto Watch 100 would be arriving next year, but today it made a surprise early appearance. And while this may look like the Moto 360 smartwatches you're familiar with, appearances can be deceiving.

Instead, this one's more akin to a fitness band. If you were expecting to see Google's new Wear OS 3.0 running on a Moto watch, you're probably out of luck, at least for now. This wearable runs "Moto OS," a proprietary operating system. This might be a bummer for those of you who were expecting a worthy successor to the Moto 360.

Hardware-wise we're looking at a sporty-feeling watch face with a heart rate sensor on the back of the device. The watch features an SpO2 sensor, offers sleep tracking, and has 5ATM water resistance, and advertises up to 2 weeks of battery life. The body's made from aluminum, helping with a slightly more premium feel despite a low price tag.

The Moto Watch 100 is now available for pre-order on the Moto Watch website, with a shipping date of December 10th. You can get your own for about $100 — it's available in both Phantom Black and Glacier Silver colorways. Just be mindful that you're not going to be able to run your favorite Wear OS apps.

