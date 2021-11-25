The Fossil Gen 6 has been available for purchase for barely two months, but it's already receiving a major discount for Black Friday. In fact, its price is currently 30% lower than the regular MSRP, bringing it down to just $209 for most models. Although it may not be as good as the Galaxy Watch4, this price makes it hard not to buy, especially considering it will get Wear OS 3 soon.
I personally bought one the day it came out and preferred it over a Galaxy Watch4. Sure, the latter ships with Wear OS 3, but there is something about the Fossil Gen 6's design that's just right. Its build quality is also top-notch, and it comes with all the hardware requirements you may need: GPS, NFC, SpO2 monitoring, and a heart rate sensor.
As Fossil is a fashion brand, the watch comes in a variety of sizes and shapes, which are all 30% off on Amazon, currently ranging from $209 to $223, which is dirt cheap compared to the regular $299 or $319 price tags.
Buy Fossil Gen 6
