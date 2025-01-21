JBL Xtreme 3 $200 $330 Save $130 The JBL Xtreme 3 offers some serious sound yet maintains plenty of portability, and with this deal you can grab the Bluetooth speaker for $130 off. $200 at Best Buy

An oldie but goodie makes for some great savings right now, with the JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker seeing a $130 discount at Best Buy. This brings the Xtreme 3 down to a sale price of $200, and even though it's been on the market for several years, this deal makes it worth a purchase. In fact, this is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on the Bluetooth speaker. The Xtreme 3 dishes out some serious sound, and with this deal you'll also get four free months of SiriusXM to help you break it in.

Why you should buy the JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker

JBL knows its way around a Bluetooth speaker, with several popular models in its lineup, and with several of those regularly competing among the best Bluetooth speakers. The Xtreme 3 is one of the higher-priced JBL Bluetooth speakers when not seeing the discount it's seeing right now. It delivers massive sound for its size, utilizing four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators. These work to create an immersive environment when you're listening to music, but they also make the Xtreme 3 a great pairing when watching movies on a tablet or laptop.

Portability, of course, is also something that's important when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker. This speaker is on the larger side of JBL's lineup, but it's portable nonetheless. It has IP67 waterproofing and dustproofing, so you can take the speaker anywhere and still count on some tunes. The Xtreme 3 can reach up to 15 hours of playback on a single battery charge as well.

One feature unique to JBL Bluetooth speakers is PartyBoost, which allows you to pair two JBL speakers together for stereo sound, or link even more together for room-filling sound. You'll get PartyBoost with the Xtreme 3, as well as the ability to wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets in order to control the music. If you happen to be low on battery with any such mobile device, the Xtreme 3 even has a built-in powerbank that allows you to charge it back up.

And while the JBL Xtreme 4 is also on the market, the Xtreme 3 makes a great value with this deal at Best Buy. You can grab the JBL Xtreme 3 for $200, which is close to its all-time low price, and $130 off its regular $330 price.