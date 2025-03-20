JBL Charge 5 $120 $180 Save $60 The JBL Charge 5 delivers room-filling sound and is the perfect go-anywhere Bluetooth speaker. It's also good for $60 in savings while it's at one of its best prices ever. $120 at Best Buy $120 at Amazon

JBL is always a great brand to turn to if you're looking for portable Bluetooth speaker deals. That's particularly true right now, as the JBL Charge 5 is seeing one of its lowest prices ever. It's marked down to just $120 at both Best Buy and Amazon, which is $60 off its regular price of $180. Every color in the Charge 5 lineup is available at this price, and if you purchase from Best Buy you'll get four free months of SiriusXM to help you break the speaker in.

Why you should buy the JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker

As you'll find in our JBL Charge 5 review, we think this speaker is the perfect warm weather companion. It's been on the market for several years now, and in that time it's established itself as a popular option for anyone looking to take their music on the go. It can lay down some serious sound, utilizing dual bass radiators, a tweeter, and a long excursion driver. These all combine to churn out rich, clear audio that manages to sound great outdoors and in large rooms.

This is truly a go-anywhere portable speaker, despite it being on the larger end of the portability spectrum. It can get up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you won't have to track down an outlet as the day drags on. It also has a built-in power bank that will allow you to charge your other devices directly from the speaker's available power. The Charge 5 is waterproof and dustproof with an IPX7 rating, making it perfect for pool parties, beach days, and camping excursions.

One of the best features of this Bluetooth speaker can be accessed if you plan on purchasing two of them. With wireless Bluetooth streaming functionality built-in, you can pair two Charge 5s to create a stereo pair, and with PartyBoost they'll deliver some big time audio playback.

This is the perfect opportunity to pick up one ore more JBL Charge 5s, as this $60 discount makes for one of the Charge 5's best prices ever. You can grab it for $120 at Best Buy or Amazon with plenty of color options to choose from.