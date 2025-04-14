Jackery Explorer 300 $169 $259 Save $90 Whether looking for a mobile charging option or some backup power around the house, the Jackery Explorer 300 delivers as one of the best value portable power stations on the market. $169 at Amazon

One of the most popular portable power station brands is seeing one of its most popular models discounted significantly right now, with the Jackery Explorer 300 marked down to just $169 at Amazon. That's good for $90 in savings, as the Explorer 300 regularly goes for $259. This is the lowest price the Explorer 300 has ever seen, and it beats the portable power station's previous all-time low price by $20.

Why you should buy the Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station

If you've got devices you need to keep charged out in the wild, we think the Jackery Explorer 300 is the best value portable power station on the market. It provides even more value while it's priced at $169 with this deal. It delivers 300W of portable power and checks in at just 7.1 pounds, so whether you're hoping to keep your electronics charged on a camping trip or to ensure you have some back-up power around the house, the Explorer 300 can handle things.

In fact, in our Jackery Explorer 300 review we make it known we feel it hits the capacity sweet-spot. It can charge up to six devices at the same time, and that includes anything from drones to laptops, from mobile devices to cameras. It has two AC power outlets, one 60W USB-C port, one fast charge 3.0 port, a USB-A port, and a DC car charging port.

When it comes to charging up the Explorer 300 for use, it can reach an 80% charge in just two hours when plugged into a wall outlet and the 60W USB-C port simultaneously. You can charge it through a wall outlet when at home, with your car outlet while on the road, or with Jackery's SolarSaga solar panels, which are sold separately.

The Explorer 300 utilizes two Pure Sine Wave AC outlets, which ensure stable delivery of its 300W of power. This makes the Explorer 300 a safe portable power option wherever you plan to use it.

The Jackery Explorer 300 is a tremendous value even at its regular price of $259, and we think it's a steal while it's at $169. That's good for $90 in savings and a new all-time low price for the portable power station.