Loving great sound for your music, podcasts, or audiobooks usually means you want earbuds that deliver. If wireless earbuds have been on your wishlist, but the price kept holding you back, now’s the perfect chance to snag a deal.

If you’re after earbuds that can handle everything from work calls to your favorite playlists, the Jabra Connect 5t has you covered. Right now, they’re up for grabs on Woot at an insane 74% off, down from $170 to just $45. With hybrid active noise cancellation and premium features, you’re getting top-tier sound without breaking the bank.

Why the Jabra Connect 5t earbuds are worth your money

Built with remote work in mind, the Connect 5t shines with a carefully crafted mic array that ensures clear, smooth communication, even in noisy environments.

These earbuds can pair with two devices at once, making it easy to switch between work and play. Plus, they work with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant for added convenience.

They come packed with smart call features, like adjustable audio levels and wear detection that auto-answers and mutes. For sound lovers, these earbuds offer a rich, balanced sound that makes listening a joy. Furthermore, the wireless charging pad adds a touch of style and convenience, making it easy to power up when you're not using them.

These earbuds go the distance with 7 hours of playtime and 28 hours with the charging case. They're tough too, with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. And those 6mm speakers pack a punch, giving you awesome sound for calls and music alike.

The Jabra Connect 5t offers a rare mix of features and performance for under $100, setting it apart from the competition and making it a great pick for anyone looking for premium sound without the hefty price tag.