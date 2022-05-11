Even as iPads, Macs, and practically every piece of high-end consumer tech not manufactured by Apple have made the switch to USB-C, iPhones have stuck to Apple's proprietary Lightning connector; the introduction of MagSafe wireless charging in the iPhone 12 led to widespread speculation that Apple would sooner drop ports entirely than make an iPhone with USB-C. Now, though, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says a USB-C iPhone is on the horizon — and it could come as soon as next year.

Kuo says he now expects an iPhone with USB-C to be released in the second half of 2023. Based on the company's history, it's safe to assume the iPhone 14 is coming this fall — which would mean that, if Kuo is right, the iPhone 15 will finally ditch Lightning in favor of the now-ubiquitous USB-C. Kuo points out that this would not only be a boon for users — a move to USB-C could lead to better charging and data transfer speeds — but also for the companies currently supplying Apple with USB-C components for its other products.

A transition to USB-C could alienate longtime iPhone users, but it could also lure in some shoppers who traditionally haven't bought iPhones; having to get all new chargers for a new phone isn't an insignificant barrier to entry, especially when your old chargers also work with your tablet, your laptop, your headphones, your e-reader, and your gaming accessories.

Kuo doesn't get into many specifics, and it's possible the prediction won't come true. While Apple has faced regulatory pressure from the European Union over its proprietary phone chargers in recent months, an EU spokesperson confirmed that removing ports altogether would circumvent proposed charger standardization legislation. The first Android phones with USB-C started appearing in 2015, just a year after the port's introduction.

