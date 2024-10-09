Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ $427 $600 Save $173 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a fantastic option for those in the market for a midrange Android tablet with a larger display and stylus support. The S9 FE+ has a 12.4-inch screen, it comes with an S Pen, and right now it's priced at just under $430. $427 at Amazon

If you are looking for an affordable Android tablet but don't want to compromise things like screen size or build quality, you have to check out this Prime Big Deal Days discount on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. It has a beautiful 12.4-inch display, a premium design that's in line with Samsung's much more expensive tablets, fantastic battery life, and it comes with an S Pen stylus. We scored it an 8 out of 10 in our review, calling it the tech giant's best midrange slate to date, and it offers a ton of value at today's sale price of just $427.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ should be your next tablet

Close

The 12.4-inch display isn't OLED—it's TFT—but it's still beautiful and vibrant. It has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a refresh rate of 90Hz, and it's smooth and responsive whether you are using your fingers or the included S Pen. The stylus is deeply integrated into One UI, allowing you to quickly annotate screenshots and create sticky notes, and the Pen magnetically sticks to the tablet for easy storage. Speaking of One UI, it does a great job taking advantage of the larger display with features like multi-window and split screen. We also like that the FE+ is IP68-rated, for ample protection against water and dust, and has near 20 hours of battery life.

As with most midrange or budget-friendly tablets, there are some concessions. The first thing worth mentioning is the heft. While it may seem appealing to have a big 12+ inch display, it does tip the tablet to the bulkier side of the scale. It's not unwieldy, but at this size, weighing nearly 1.5 pounds, it's something to keep in mind. The cameras are also on the mediocre side, and we found the fingerprint sensor placement a bit awkward. Perhaps the most notable compromise, though, is in the performance. The Exynos 1380 processor isn't slow by any means, but we found it lacking the oomph we'd like to see in a device of this caliber.

To be clear, we think the positives far outweigh the negatives here. We actually include the Tab S9 FE+ in our buyer's guide to the best Android tablets, noting that it's a great option for anyone looking for a stylus model on a budget. We found it handy for everything from streaming shows to playing games like Asphalt Legends, and it's absolutely a sharp buy at today's discounted price.