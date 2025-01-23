Amazfit Bip 5 $57 $90 Save $33 The Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch is an impressive little device. It features a 2-inch display, built-in health sensors, Alexa, and 10-day battery life. The black and white colorways are currently on sale for $70, but if you are cool with pink, you can get the Bip 5 for just $57. $57 at Amazon

Amazfit has really made a name for itself in the budget wearables space over the past several years. We name a few of its models in our buyer's guide to the best cheap smartwatches and rated its rugged T-Rex watch an 8.5 out of 10 in our review. Needless to say, we like the brand, and we really like this deal on its Bip 5 smartwatch. It has a large 2-inch display, tons of health-tracking features, over 120 sports modes, and up to a 10-day battery life, and right now you can pick one up for less than $60.

Why you should buy the Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch

You should buy the Bip 5 if you are looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch—"budget" being the key word here. If you are after a stainless steel casing and high-end performance, you'll want to look elsewhere. But for the money, we can't help but be impressed by this little device. It has a 1.9-inch 260PPI high-resolution display that curves to fit naturally over your wrist. If you squint, it almost looks like an Apple Watch, or at the very least, a good knockoff. It comes with a skin-friendly silicon strap and a magnetic charging cable, and it works with both Android and iOS.

It would take forever to list all the Bip 5 features, so let's just stick to the more impressive ones. The watch automatically detects and records all of your activities, from walking and running to rowing and more—120+ supported sports modes. It also tracks your heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep quality and monitors your stress levels and gives sedentary reminders. All of this data is recorded and available to share with your favorite health platforms, including Google Fit and Apple Health. The battery lasts 10 days with typical usage or up to 30 days in battery saver mode.

Like all Amazfit watches, the Bip 5 runs on Zepp OS. You obviously don't get the ecosystem support of Wear OS, but it's not terrible. You'll be able to customize your watch faces, install third-party apps, interact with your Android device for calls and texts, and the Zepp companion app is surprisingly solid. Once again, if you are looking for the best Android smartwatch, this isn't it. But if you are looking for a reliable, budget-friendly watch with a ton of features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better value than the Bip 5 at today's sale price.