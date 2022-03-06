Each weekend AP dives into the best Android game of the week while also dipping into the week's gaming news, all while offering a few honorable mentions to round things out. It's our weekly game roundup, and this week The Impossible Game 2 is our standout title. Not only is it monetized well, but the gameplay is also a hoot despite its rage-inducing challenge.
Of course, if you missed our mobile gaming news this past work week, you'll find a summary below the game-of-the-week, and since more than one good game is released each week, we've also rounded up a handful of honorable mentions that are indeed worthy of your time. So if you're looking for new games to play, you've come to the right place.
Best game of the week
The Impossible Game 2
It's been thirteen years since the original The Impossible Game landed on the Play Store, so it's about time a sequel was released. Thankfully, this sequel is excellent, with fair monetization that exists for cosmetics and free gameplay that anyone can enjoy, even the new multiplayer. That's right, The Impossible Game 2 offers a battler royale mode where players can face off against 60 online opponents at a time, with everyone racing to be the first to finish the stage. So if you thought the solo mode was challenging, just wait until you're sweatily hurling your square over obstacles alongside 60 other peeps.
Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99
Happenings this week
- How game emulators learned to teach old smartphone GPUs new tricks
- Google gives back full control over the accounts you use to play games
- FFVII The First Soldier kicks off its second season, adding new aerial combat, materia, and a Bahamut boss
- Puzzle Quest goes free-to-play, ruining what made the original match-3 RPGs great
- Amazon Luna is ready for the spotlight as availability sweeps across the US
- Holy Pong, Atari is bringing an original game to Android!
- Netflix just spent $72 million on Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales dev in a bid to make the 'best gaming service'
- Hitman Sniper: The Shadows blasts its way onto Android — here's what the first 30 minutes look like
- The Impossible Game 2 is here to ruin your day (but in a good way)
- Grab Northgard and Romancing SaGa 3 on sale in time for some weekend gaming
Honorable mentions of the week
