Each weekend AP dives into the best Android game of the week while also dipping into the week's gaming news, all while offering a few honorable mentions to round things out. It's our weekly game roundup, and this week The Impossible Game 2 is our standout title. Not only is it monetized well, but the gameplay is also a hoot despite its rage-inducing challenge.

Of course, if you missed our mobile gaming news this past work week, you'll find a summary below the game-of-the-week, and since more than one good game is released each week, we've also rounded up a handful of honorable mentions that are indeed worthy of your time. So if you're looking for new games to play, you've come to the right place.

Best game of the week

The Impossible Game 2

It's been thirteen years since the original The Impossible Game landed on the Play Store, so it's about time a sequel was released. Thankfully, this sequel is excellent, with fair monetization that exists for cosmetics and free gameplay that anyone can enjoy, even the new multiplayer. That's right, The Impossible Game 2 offers a battler royale mode where players can face off against 60 online opponents at a time, with everyone racing to be the first to finish the stage. So if you thought the solo mode was challenging, just wait until you're sweatily hurling your square over obstacles alongside 60 other peeps.

Happenings this week

Honorable mentions of the week

