Thirteen years ago, The Impossible Game entered our lives as an enjoyable yet frustrating 2D platformer that held true to its name. To say it is challenging is an understatement, and yet going back for one more run has remained as addictive as ever. Well, seeing that the original is pretty old at this point, it makes sense that a sequel was in the works. Today that sequel is available, known as The Impossible Game 2, and this time around, it's a free-to-play release that offers online battle royale gameplay, and thankfully the monetization is on point, which means The Impossible Game 2 is a quality followup to the original.

The launch trailer above offers a quick glimpse of The Impossible Game 2 in action. As you can see, the flat minimal graphics of the original have been replaced with colorful 2D graphics that are more in line with modern mobile games. Beyond the new look, the same challenging gameplay remains, where you're tasked with perfectly timing your taps on the screen to jump over the game's many many obstacles. A solo mode is included, and new mechanics are in the mix, such as portals and guns you can use to shoot yourself forward.

Of course, the bigger news is that The Impossible Game 2 offers an online battle royale mode where you can face off against 60 players at a time, all to see who can finish the level first. So if you thought the basic gameplay was challenging, just wait until the stress of online play starts messing with your mind. Oh, and there's also a level editor, which means you can endlessly create your own levels, and these levels can be shared as well as imported.

Of course, seeing that The Impossible Game 2 is free-to-play, there are in-app purchases within. They range up to $9.99 per item and exist to purchase a singular in-game currency that can be used to unlock a bonus level as well as optional cosmetics. There are no advertisements, which means everyone can play for free without having to worry about the typical annoyances one would expect from a F2P mobile game.

So there you have it. The Impossible Game 2 is a quality follow-up to the original that brings new levels and new mechanics. Better yet, the additional online battle royale play is dependent on player skill for success instead of money, which ensures everyone can compete on an even field. Plus, the monetization is fair, and since the game is free, everyone can play without spending a dime. So if you'd like to see how quickly The Impossible Game 2 will send you into a fit of rage, you can grab the free install from the Play Store widget below.

