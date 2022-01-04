HP is one of the biggest Chromebook manufacturers, and there’s a good reason for that. The company continues to impress with its products, bringing innovation to the market and introducing novel form factors. During CES 2022, HP has launched yet another intriguing Chromebook. The business-focused HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook comes with a novel haptic trackpad and optional 5G connectivity, packaged in a convertible form factor.

Processor Intel Evo Display 3:2, 13.5-inch, 1080p/1504p, up to 1000 nits Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB SSD Memory LPDDR4x, up to 32GB Ports 2x USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2, Audio combo, HDMI, Kensington Lock slot, optional SIM card, microSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, BT combo, optional LTE/ 5G Battery 51Whr, supporting Fast Charge (90%/90 min) Extras Optional wirelessly charging pen, fingerprint sensor, privacy camera, 4-speaker stereo setup, 5MP webcam

The Elite Dragonfly Chromebook comes with Intel’s 11th-gen Evo processors, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and up to 32GB of RAM. Wi-Fi 6E support and optional 5G connectivity is also on board. The 51Whr battery supports fast charging, letting you get to up to 90% in 90 minutes. A fingerprint scanner makes logging in easy, and a 4-speaker stereo setup should help with a great video streaming or video conferencing experience. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, you can also use the Chromebook as a tablet. It’s also nice to see both two USB-C ports and a USB-A connector, because let’s face it, everyone’s got a few USB-A only cables and devices floating around.

The screen is undoubtedly a highlight. Its 3:2 aspect ratio makes it feel less cramped than the 16:9 often found on Chromebooks, and it provides a QHD resolution of 2256 x 1504 (though there is also a 1080p variant). The display additionally comes with an anti-glare coating to avoid reflections from nearby light sources. The touchscreen can be used with HP’s wirelessly charging touch pen that attaches magnetically to the side.

It’s also great to see HP innovating with the touchpad, with the company claiming that the Elite Dragonfly is the first Chromebook to come with a haptic one. Haptic touchpads are by no means a new invention and were first popularized by Apple, but the perfect touchpad is pretty much the holy grail for laptops, with only few outside the MacBook lineup absolutely nailing the experience. Chromebooks are usually among the devices with the nicer implementations, but a haptic touchpad should provide yet another level of comfort.

HP has yet to share details on availability and pricing, but we’d expect that the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook could get expensive pretty quickly, especially when you want the better equipped versions. The Chromebook is expected to be released in April.

