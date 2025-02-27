Over the past 20 years, touchscreen interfaces have become the dominant way humans interact with computers. From our cars to our phones to our best e-readers, our primary means of communicating with smart devices is to touch an LCD or OLED screen. Even though I embrace the innovation of this touchscreen revolution, I miss the electromechanical button and long for its return.

However, to make the case for a button renaissance, it’s important to understand where buttons came from and their place in our lives. How did we go from an electromechanical curiosity to one of the most ubiquitous industrial design elements of the past 100 years?

What is a button?

And when is it more than just a button?

In the simplest terms, a button is a finger-activated mechanism for completing an electric circuit. In many ways, the root of the button lies in musical instruments and firearms. Although one is creative and the other is destructive, both represent a simplification of achieving an end.

In the case of a piano, striking a key produces a note. There is no tuning or fretting involved. Other skills are necessary, but part of the music-making process has been abstracted away from the artist. In the case of the gun, the trigger removes the need for the training and conditioning required to be a competent archer. With a squeeze of the trigger, an act that requires minimal training and the merest volition, a rifleman can match the lethality of an archer.

Source: Peter Häll/Tekniska museet CC BY 4.0

The electromechanical button appeared in the 19th century. From the beginning, the button was seen as an equalizer. It could obviate the need for specialization and training in a world made more complex by the advance of the industrial revolution. Even as the button simplified the complexities of the modern world, it introduced new complications.

You push the button; we do the rest

Social critics at the time bemoaned the loss of specialization and expertise they felt the button presaged. Representative of this late 19th-century moral panic was the new Kodak push-button camera from Eastman. Before the Kodak camera, photography was a specialized skill. Photographers had to understand the mechanical properties of their cameras and the chemical processes of developing film. After the Kodak camera, the mechanical complexities were rendered mundane by the press of a button, while the film was sent off to be developed by the professionals at Eastman.

Source: Archive.org

“Kodak was one of the first companies to really think about button pushing as a mode of consumption, communication, and control,” says Dr. Rachel Plotnick, an Associate Professor of Cinema and Media Studies at Indiana University Bloomington. According to Plotnick, Kodak marketed the button as a way “to reduce skill and effort in everyday interactions with technology.”

Despite Kodak’s long-term success, its button-operated camera justified the concerns of the button’s critics. “Professional photographers were very threatened that if anyone could take a picture, it would eliminate the uniqueness and importance of their profession,” Plotnick told me. “We see these same concerns still at play in terms of photography, art, music, and other creative professions in the present moment.”

Source: Archive.org

Other thinkers worried that the abstraction of complexity and effort that a button represented would dehumanize our interactions with technology. This is particularly true in warfare, where the direst of actions could be bereft of many of the physical or psychological consequences of those actions. These fears were amplified in the wake of World War II. “Concerns revolved around whose finger would be on the button,” explains Plotnick. “We still see this discourse at play in contemporary discussions about nuclear warfare.”

How buttons came to dominate telecommunications

When did buttons go from novelty to necessity?

While academics and intellectuals debated its role, the button became an indispensable part of society. The earliest telegraph machines used a proto-button where the operator would move a key to open or close an electrical circuit, allowing for the transmission of encoded long-distance messages.

Power Button Power Button: A History of Pleasure, Panic, and the Politics of Pushing

Rachel Plotnick $35 at Amazon

Using electricity to communicate over a distance was a great boon, but it required two trained operators at each end of the line to send and receive the messages. To make sending these messages easier, the teleprinter was invented. Instead of an operator memorizing a Morse code for the entire alphabet, a button was made for each letter that would send out the code when pressed.

Source: Ambanmba/Wikimedia Commons

By the 1950s, these teleprinters were adopted as input and output devices for computers. Earlier computer systems relied on punch cards for input. Since these cards (which had to be hand-punched by special machines) comprised one line of code, working with them could become cumbersome. Relying instead on the dozens of buttons of a keyboard was an improvement over managing thousands of cards.

The relationship between buttons and telecommunication continued when Bell Telephone introduced the push-button telephone in 1963, gradually supplanting the previous pulse-dialing rotary phone over the next two decades. When talking on the phone was a mostly local affair involving five numbers, rotary dialing was a mild inconvenience. When the minimum number of digits rose to seven for local calls, and 11 for long distance, the simplicity of push-button telephony became the solution.

Source: Truls Nord/Tekniska museet CC BY 4.0

Beyond computers and telephones, buttons have become a tool in the arsenal of capitalism. More than abstracting complexity away from technology, the button can simplify buying things. Corporations envisioned buttons as “the ideal interfaces for motivating consumers to consume,” Plotnick says. “Businesses saw button pushing as an ideal way to encourage simplicity and effortless consumption.”

This sort of push-button consumerism is evident in vending machines. These became so popular in the middle of the 20th century that an entire food-service paradigm rose up around meals dispensed at the push of a button. Between 2014 and 2019, you could buy a button from Amazon that was preprogrammed to order your most purchased items. Even though the Dash button may be dead, software-enhanced smart buttons, untethered from a physical device, are more than filling its abandoned niche.

The future of the button

The button is dead, long live the button

Everywhere it’s implemented, the button performs the same essential function that it’s always done: making things simpler even as the complexity it abstracts away increases. But as technology becomes more sophisticated, physical buttons are left behind, and in their place, virtual analogs are rising to take on a life of their own.