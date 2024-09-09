Key Takeaways Google is working on adding customizable shortcuts to the Search widget, providing easy access to tools like Translate and Weather.

The updated widget, which was spotted in the Google app beta 15.35.41.29.arm64, will allow users to choose from five different tools.

More shortcuts might make their way to the widget in the future, making it convenient for users to access frequent tools without opening their dedicated app.

Widgets are core to the Android experience. We already know that Google is working on bringing back support for lock screen widgets with Android 15, though it might be reserved for the tablets at first.

In the meanwhile, work on Google's own suite of widgets hasn't fallen short, and this year alone, we've spotted the tech giant working on a Material You overhaul for the Search widget (rolling out now), notification alerts within the Google Contacts widgets, new icons for the weather widget, timer support for the clock widget, and many more.

Now, Google appears to be working on a small but quality tweak for the Search widget which will further boost its usefulness on Android. First shared by code sleuth @AssembleDebug in a report for Android Authority, the widget update would essentially allow users to quickly access a variety of tools of their choice directly from the Search widget.

As it stands now, Google offers a 4x1 search widget with access to a search box, a voice search button and a Google Lens shortcut. In the Google app beta version 15.35.41.29.arm64, however, the widget seems to offer a third, customizable shortcut button that can be set to perform one of five different actions, paired with System, Light, Dark, and Device Material You color themes.

Google might expand the list of shortcuts in the future

Source: Android Authority

The in-development feature, which isn't widely available yet, will add a third tool to the widget, denoted as a '+' icon by default. Tapping it would allow users to customize the widget's color theme, transparency, and add one of these five tools to always appear on the Search widget:

Translate (text)

Song Search

Weather

Translate (camera)

Finance

Users will also have the option to select None to retain the current widget's appearance. It's worth noting that if a third tool is added to the widget, it will be denoted by a related icon for it. The change could provide a convenient way for users to access frequently visited tools without having to open their dedicated app. It is currently unknown when the feature might begin rolling out widely. Regardless, it is a welcome addition that will likely expand to offer more tools in the future.