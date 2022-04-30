The past couple of weeks have been rife with leaks about the Pixel Watch, with a more recent one arriving in the form of photos showing us exactly how the device looks from just about every angle. But while its futuristic exterior has been completely exposed, there's quite a bit left to be known about the innards. Some of that has been cleared up now with yet another leak that sheds some light on the upcoming device's battery.

9to5Google is reporting from a source that the smartwatch will pack a 300mAh cell. This is notably larger than the 247mAh battery featured on the 40mm version of Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 — hardly a surprise considering the Pixel Watch is also significantly thicker at 14mm (vs. the 9.8mm of the Watch4) and heavier at 36g (vs. the Watch4's 26g).

From this information and the fact that the Galaxy Watch4 is generally a 24-hour device, it's safe to assume that the Pixel Watch will be capable of running for a full day, maybe even a little more. There's also some scope to squeeze in further optimization since both the Pixel Watch and Wear OS are Google products which could make for a tighter integration.

Aside from the battery size, the source revealed that the Pixel Watch will support cellular connectivity, although it isn't clear how that will be spread across its three variants.

The device is yet to be announced, but a launch is speculated for the Google I/O 2022 developer conference which is now just a couple of weeks away.

