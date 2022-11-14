It's been just over a month since the Google Pixel Watch hit store shelves. Unlike most of our favorite smarwatches, the Pixel Watch actually doesn't use the Wear OS Android app at all, instead relying on its own Pixel Watch app to manage the device from your phone. Today, Google announced that the app is getting its first post-release update, primarily to fix eSim bugs and make the watch's Fitbit integration more visible.

The update, rolling out beginning today, doesn't seem particularly noteworthy outside of being the app's first since the Pixel Watch launched. Google's patch notes focus primarily on small changes to Fitbit features, including adding "Fitbit integration setting" and "sync information" to the app's home screen. The notes also mention streamlining the Fitbit setup experience, saying that integration "is easy to set up through a single tap from within the Pixel Watch App."

The update also lets users go through a guided tour of Pixel Watch features from the app's Tips & support menu at any time. Previously, this tutorial only played during watch setup. Finally, the update promises to fix bugs "related to the eSim setup" — an issue we at AP never experienced. While the Pixel Watch app did technically get a pre-release update a couple of days before the watch itself was available, the rollout beginning today marks its first post-launch update.

The update won't be available for everyone all at once; Google says that the rollout will take up to a few weeks. If you're eager to take that 3D tour of Pixel Watch features again, keep your eyes on the Play Store to know when you can grab the update.