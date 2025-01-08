One of our picks for the best Android tablets is seeing a significant discount today, with the Google Pixel Tablet marked down $100 at a number of different retailers. This $100 savings puts the Pixel Tablet close to its lowest price ever, and it drops the tablet's price from $399 to a much more enticing $299. This deal is on the 128GB model, and you can make a purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, or directly from Google.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet

Performance and AI integration are the biggest draws of the Google Pixel Tablet. It features the Google Tensor G2 chip, which brings enough power to ensure fast and smooth video streaming, high-quality video calls, and efficient multitasking across apps. As it's built for this deal, the Pixel Tablet comes with 128GB of storage space, which is going to plenty for most people, even if you like to keep your photos and other media stored locally instead of on the cloud.

With that Tensor G2 chip comes built-in Google AI features, and they're present pretty much across the board when using this tablet. It can help with everyday tasks, such as searching for things from within apps simply by circling an image, text, or video. But it can also help with creative endeavors, with the ability to help you brainstorm ideas, take notes, and even help out with photo editing by way of Magic Editor.

The Google Pixel Tablet is a great tablet for just about anyone, but it can do even more if you have other Android devices in your ecosystem. It works seamlessly with other Google Pixel devices for things like sharing music, and it can even manage smart home devices such as compatible thermostats, lights, locks, and security cameras. With Quick Share, you can securely share photos, videos, and other media between your Pixel Tablet and other nearby devices.

We liked the Pixel Tablet when we initially reviewed it, but with time we've come to see it as Google's most underrated product. You can currently grab the Google Pixel Tablet for $299, which is within $20 of its all-time low price. This deal totals a savings of $100 from the Pixel Tablet's regular price of $399.