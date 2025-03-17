There's no shortage of wireless earbuds deals going on right now, but the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are really standing out. The somewhat recently-released flagship earbuds from Google just hit their lowest price yet, as they're marked down to a sale price of $179 from their regular price of $229. You can pick them up at a number of different retailers, with Best Buy offering an opportunity to save even more if you have a similar device to trade-in.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds

We haven't exactly kept quiet about the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, as we think they're a great deal even at their regular price. We find them to be the most comfortable earbuds on the market, and we gave them an 8.5/10 in our Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 review. They're intuitive, produce great audio, and come packed with features almost anybody in the market for some new earbuds will love.

Features like Spatial Audio and ANC put these earbuds in a class above what you'll find among the best cheap true wireless earbuds. The Spatial Audio makes them great for pairing with a home theater or any devices you may enjoy watching movies on, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2's ANC makes them go-anywhere earbuds. They'll handle blocking out a busy office or coffee shop while you work, and a transparency mode makes them good for afternoon walks or evening runs.

AI integrations are of particular note with these earbuds, however, as Google has made AI a key feature of its newest devices. With these earbuds you can have two-way conversations with Google Gemini, which can come in handy for getting directions, for retrieving information from emails, and for brainstorming out loud. AI also chips in to make calls clearer and to up the ANC performance.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Google's flagship earbuds, so it's a bit of a steal to catch them at this price. They're marked down to $179 at numerous retailers, which is not only a steal, but the best price the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have seen since their release. This price is good for $50 in savings.