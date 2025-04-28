Google Pixel 9 $599 $799 Save $200 The Pixel 9 is Google's most affordable 2024 flagship, making a few compromises when compared to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL while retaining the Google smarts the lineup has become known for. It's never been cheaper at $599. $599 at Google Store $599 at Best Buy $599 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a new Android phone with nearly all the bells and whistles, you can't go wrong with the Google Pixel 9. You also can't go wrong with the Pixel 9 if you're looking for some savings, as it currently sits at its lowest price ever. Numerous retailers have the 128GB model priced at $599, which is $200 of its $799 regular price. The Pixel 9 is available in a variety of colors at this price.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9