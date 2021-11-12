The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro have already been picked apart on camera a couple of times: The prolific pre-release leak cycle for these phones actually included a full teardown, and then we saw a more professional post-release teardown from PBKreviews. Now, JerryRigEverything's Zack has pried open his Pixel 6 Pro, giving us yet another detailed look at the phone's internals.

The video points out that a screen repair is straightforward to perform. With barely any heating required, you take a suction cup to the phone's display, carefully slide a pry tool between the screen and the phone's body, and it pops right off in one piece — disconnect the ribbon cable connecting it to the rest of the phone, and it's a done deal.

The rest of the phone, though, is not as easy to take apart, with lots of adhesive holding everything together and odds and ends getting in the way. But given the screen is the part you're most likely to break through years of ownership, it's good to see that it's not too hard to swap out.

Overall, the 6 Pro fared better at JRE than older Google flagships. Zack previously subjected Google's newest phone to his typical durability tests, in which, as usual, he tried to bend it in half. You can check out our coverage on that one in case you haven't seen it, but spoiler alert — it held up fantastically, with the polished aluminum frame helping it stay in one piece.

It's good to see Google's new hardware is as durable as it is unique. Hopefully this is a trend the company will carry forward into future generations.

