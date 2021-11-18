Black Friday's right around the corner, but some deals just can't wait. The utterly great Google Pixel 6 is already a bargain at its $600 MSRP, but today, you can get it for $50 off — meaning you get one of the year's best phones for all of $550.

In case you've somehow missed all the hubbub, the Pixel 6 has a lot going for it: it's got a new, big sensor in its primary camera and takes fantastic photos, and Google's custom Tensor chipset is both great for regular phone tasks and enables exclusive features like advanced voice-to-text. Be aware its fingerprint sensor is a bit slow, though.

This deal's only good for today, and stock is already running out — Target's only got the Stormy Black model left, and Best Buy's down to local pickup only. Still, this is probably your best chance to save on this phone for the immediate future. If you're into it, hurry and grab one.

