Google has just released its puzzle for Google I/O 2022, offering us to "untangle a string." Usually, these puzzles ultimately reveal the date for Google's I/O developer conference, which usually happens sometime in May. Given 2020's was canceled and 2021's was fully remote, we're not entirely sure what to expect this year.

We're still digging into the new puzzles, but this one is a little more impenetrable than the ones before it, showing a series of convoluted curves with dots, paired with an "untangle" hint on a Twitter thread, which is offering more information as time goes by.

