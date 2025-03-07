Summary Google Home Max is losing sound detection for smoke alarms and glass breaking starting May 8.

Nest Aware subscribers got emails confirming the change, so if you relied on it, you’ll need a new setup.

Nest Aware still offers sound detection on other compatible Google devices, plus 30 days of Nest Cam event storage.

Google’s smart speakers come with a pretty neat safety feature that doesn’t always get the spotlight: they can listen for the sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and send you alerts if they hear anything. Unfortunately, this feature is being axed from the Google Home Max starting in May.

Google recently sent out emails to Google Home Max owners with Nest Aware subscriptions, letting them know that the smart speaker will no longer support sound detection for smoke alarms or breaking glass starting May 8 (via 9to5Google). So, if you’ve been relying on your Home Max for those alerts, it’s time to adjust your setup.

Keep in mind that these devices don’t actually detect smoke or carbon monoxide themselves. Instead, they’re designed to pick up the specific sounds your standard alarms make. It’s a clever workaround that adds an extra safety net, especially when you’re not home. If something goes wrong, you’ll get an alert, helping you protect your place, your people, and even your furry friends.

This sound-detection feature is part of the Nest Aware subscription, which works with compatible Google devices. If you’re on the basic Nest Aware plan—$6 a month or $60 a year—you get alerts for things like glass breaking or smoke alarms on all your Nest devices at home. The plan includes 30 days of cloud storage for recordings from your Nest cameras, making it an all-around package for keeping your home secure.

Sound detection lives on, just elsewhere in your smart home setup

Even though Google Home Max is losing alarm detection, the feature will still be available on other Nest Aware-compatible devices, according to Google. It adds smart monitoring to regular smoke detectors, similar to Amazon’s free Guard feature on Alexa-enabled Echo devices.

Google didn’t explain why it’s dropping sound detection, but the Home Max runs older firmware (1.56.275994) whereas the newer Google Home devices run firmware version 3.75.456944, as noted by 9to5Google. This could be due to its high-end speaker setup, which includes audio input and Smart Sound features.

Interestingly, ttis news comes just as reports surfaced about Google notifying some users last week that their old Nest Aware subscriptions will be phased out in May.