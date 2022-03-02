Dark mode has become increasingly popular over the past few years. Most of the apps we use on a daily basis have added support for a dark mode in one way or another, and it's already pretty much a given in most Google apps, including the Search app itself. Last week, we saw the company testing a pitch-black theme on search results in the desktop web version. That test is now being followed up with a new darker shade on the Google app on Android phones, appearing now in the beta version.

This new color (via 9to5Google) isn't as black as the shade we saw on the web version — that one was literally pitch black (which is the best way to do dark mode, in my completely unbiased opinion), while this one is just a darker shade of gray — though it is much closer to black. It looks considerably nicer than what the app previously had. In search results, the darker gray of the background contrasts a lot better with search results, which keep the older shade of gray unchanged.

4 Images Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Left: The Google app before this change. Right: New, darker colors.

This change is most visible in the Discover feed, which has a become considerably darker. Search results have a new, darker shade as well, but the change isn't as dramatic there. It doesn't extend to areas like Snapshot. With darker shades of gray, the app's UI will be even easier on your eyes if you're doing some searching at night.

The redesign is not rolled out widely yet, but if you want to try this one out, you can download the latest 13.8 beta from the Google Play Store or from APKMirror. You can also wait until this rolls out on the stable branch, which shouldn't be much longer. We don't know if these changes are going to be specific to Search or if Google is planning to make dark themes darker across the board on all its apps. All we know is that the darker, the better — and pitch black themes in particular are great if you happen to use an AMOLED phone.

Android 13 introduces a flashlight feature that’s been on Samsung phones for years Dim, dimmer, dimmest

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email