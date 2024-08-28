Key Takeaways Google is updating its app with new recall feature for quickly revisiting previous searches

The feature essentially remembers what you've previously searched for, and it is designed to streamline repetitive searches.

The recall shortcut is available to try out now on iPhone, but it's still in beta on Android.

The Google Search experience within the Google app is already a polished one, but we know that the tech giant is still working on adding new features and UI tweaks for the app. These include an 'Ask Photos' Gemini extension, removal of the dedicated Search tab, and an in-development Apple Spotlight-like universal device search feature. Though that isn't the only feature that iPhones already have that Google wants Android users to have.

The Google app on iPhone already has a handy search recall shortcut live, and the Android app could be gaining it next, as shared by Android Authority, via @AssembleDebug.

The feature, which essentially remembers what you've previously searched for, is designed to streamline repetitive searches. According to the report, when users conduct a search using the search bar on the Pixel Launcher's home screen, or the Google app, the app will display the same search query as a rounded popup the next time you open it.

Quickly revisit your previous search

Source: Android Authority

As seen in the video shared in the report, the popup is fleeting, and it is visible for only a few seconds after you open the Google app. This is likely how the feature was intended to be implemented. Having it show up only for a few seconds ensures that users that want to quickly revisit their previous search can do so, while users that want to move on don't see the popup for an extended duration.

It's worth noting that the feature is currently limited to the beta version of the Google app (15.34.32.29.arm64), and hidden behind certain flags. It is also available widely to try out on the iOS Google app.

Here's what the feature looks like in action on iOS.

On iOS, the feature doesn't remember what you searched for on Google Chrome, but remembers searches made on the Google app or its widget. We're not sure if the feature will behave the same way on Android, but we'll likely know soon as it begins rolling out to more users.