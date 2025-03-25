Summary Google's new AI Mode is now widely available beyond premium subscribers.

The current AI Mode implementation requires returning to the Google app home screen to begin a new query.

A future update could add a button to quickly begin a new AI Mode conversation.

Earlier this month, Google added a new AI Mode option to its search offerings. The new search modality leverages Gemini 2.0 to provide results that sort of split the difference between Google's often dubious AI Overviews feature and more conventional search results. Initially exclusive to Google One AI Premium subscribers, the feature has since expanded to general availability. Now, as reported by Android Authority, the Google app is testing a way to more easily start new AI Mode searches without having to return to the app's home screen.

In AI Mode's current mobile implementation, to begin a new AI Mode search query, youhave to return to the Google app's home screen before beginning again. According to an APK teardown performed by Android Authority, though, evidence in the latest Google app beta (version 16.11.32.sa.arm64) shows that a new button could be coming to the AI Mode interface that allows you to fire up a new AI Mode interaction by simply tapping an icon visible in the top left corner of the interface. There'll also be a new history button to provide quick access to your AI Mode search history.

Coming soon to a Google app near you

AA points out that neither of these new icons are actually available just yet, but that Android tinkerer AssembleDebug was able to get them up and running in the latest Google app beta seems to indicate they should be rolling out in the relatively near future. If you're an AI Mode fan, be on the lookout for the new functionality in future updates.