Garmin Forerunner 55 $150 $200 Save $50 The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a top pick for beginner runners, thanks to its awesome battery life, advanced fitness tracking, bright display, easy-to-use interface, and comfy design. It’s the perfect entry-level GPS watch for those just starting out and on a budget. $150 at Amazon

Garmin is known for its wearables that are designed for outdoor lovers. Whether you're hiking, cycling, or into any other adventure, the brand's smartwatches are built to track it all. With Black Friday almost upon us, the company is offering some big discounts on some of your favorite Garmin watches, including the budget-friendly Forerunner 55.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is now going for just $150 on Amazon, no matter the color. Even though it debuted in the summer of 2021, it’s still a solid choice, especially with a sweet $50 off. It might not seem like much next to pricey watches like the Apple Watch Series 10 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, but for a $200 watch, that’s a pretty sweet discount.

Why the Garmin Forerunner 55 is worth your money

What makes Garmin’s watches stand out is how they nail accuracy while keeping things simple to use. The Forerunner 55 is a great option if you’re after a solid fitness tracker for everyday use. With up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and essential features like running dynamics and heart rate tracking, it’s got everything you need from a modern fitness watch. Additionally, it promises up to 20 hours of GPS tracking on a single charge. With its long-lasting battery life, most runners can easily get through a week of training without needing a recharge.

Like most Garmin watches, the Forerunner 55 comes with GPS for accurate location tracking. Its Pace Pro feature is perfect for planning out race-day runs. And it’s not just for running—it’s got you covered for swimming and even breathwork. Plus, with music app integration, you can jam out offline without needing your phone.

The Forerunner 55 might not have all the fancy features of Garmin’s newer models, but it’s still a solid, budget-friendly option for basic fitness tracking. Since it’s an outdated model, now’s a good time to grab it while the deals last.